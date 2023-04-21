Lawmaker cites stunning discoveries in probe of Bidens

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Friday that a probe into the Biden family’s financial dealings had “astronomical” findings that were “real.”

“We found more Biden family members involved, more shell companies, the sources of funds unknown, where they’re going unknown, and why they were paid for,” Mace told Fox News host Bill Hemmer. “And the numbers are astronomical. It’s crazy. I’m very much a centrist. I’m right or left of center depending on the issue, and I have seen this with my own eyes. This is not a conspiracy theory. This is real.”

TRENDING: WATCH: Conservative speaker gets burned in effigy in street

WATCH:

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said in a statement released by the House Oversight Committee Monday that investigators identified six more members of the Biden family involved in what he called “shady” transactions reportedly tied to Hunter Biden, whose abandoned laptop was the subject of an October 2020 report by the New York Post that was censored by social media companies in the weeks before the 2020 election.

Documents from the laptop were previously authenticated by the Daily Caller News Foundation in October 2020, while the Washington Post and New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022.

Are the Bidens in trouble? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 75% (6 Votes) 25% (2 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Mace also praised a whistleblower from the Internal Revenue Service who came forward Wednesday alleging that they had information contradicting sworn congressional testimony by a “senior political appointee” regarding the Hunter Biden investigation.

“This whistleblower is putting everything on the line to provide the American people with this information. It should be investigated to the fullest extent of the law,” Mace told Hemmer. “When the left says that no one is above the law, the American people deserve the right to have them put their money where their mouth is. Whether it’s the current or former president or their family, this should be investigated.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids' days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they're not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today's "public" (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America's children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child's transgender "transition." In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to "catastrophic climate change." Another lie. But it's all classic Marxism/communism, with even the "3 R's" – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with "woke," "1984"-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today's U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America's public school system." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!