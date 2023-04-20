Lawmakers ask for investigation of CCP-linked firm subsidized by Gov. Whitmer

Lawmakers in Michigan have submitted an urgent request to their members of Congress for an investigation of a company that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been proposing to subsidize for its construction of a battery plant in her state.

Whitmer previously announce plans for a $2.3 billion facility to be owned by the transnational company Gotion.

It would build battery components at a new facility in Big Rapids, and create "2,350 good-paying jobs," Whitmer has claimed.

"Together, we will continue winning investments in this space and become the preeminent destination for electric vehicle and mobility companies. We will work with anyone and compete with everyone to keep bringing supply chains of batteries, chips, and electric vehicles home to Michigan," she said.

However, a coalition of state senators, to include Sens. Lana Theis, Ed McBroom, Joe Bellino, Dan Lauwers, and Kevin Daley, now has asked Michigan’s congressional delegation that they investigate Gotion High-tech Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary lined up for the Michigan project.

"We are writing to urge you to use all federal resources available to immediately investigate whether Gotion High-tech Co., Ltd., as registered on the Swiss Stock Exchange, has ties or contracts with foreign countries that have an adversarial relationship with the United States of America," the Republican senators wrote.

"In light of the time sensitivity of this matter, we kindly request that you work to take swift action. Your prompt attention to this issue is greatly appreciated, and we look forward to hearing from you soon."

The senators explained that Gotion is "a Chinese Communist Party-affiliated battery manufacturer."

They also pointed out that the "deal" has "largely been crafted in secret," including the use of $175 million from just one state fund, and more from other funds that could total an $800 million state contribution to the CCP-linked company.

"In addition to the company’s direct ties to the CCP, which presents a national security risk, the plan has come under scrutiny for its secrecy and lack of oversight, which may present environmental and public safety risks as well," they wrote.

A report from the National File bluntly charged that the company involved with Whitmer also has "close ties with the Tailban."

The report explained, "Gotion recently released a statement praising their work with the Taliban, 'The representative of the company thanked the leadership of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum and asked for an investment in the lithium sector of Afghanistan and said that he wants to invest $10 billion in the Lithium Mines of Afghanistan, which will provide employment for more than 120,000 people directly and one million people indirectly.'"

