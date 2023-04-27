Lawmakers ban transgender Democrat representative from state House

A transgender Democrat lawmaker who unleashed a diatribe of hate speech on Republicans in his Montana state House, expressing hope they would see "blood on their hands" when they pray, has been banned from the body for the remainder of this legislative session.

The vote barring Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Democrat, was 68-32.

He originally had been barred from speaking for his attack on Republicans in the Republican-majority body.

WND reported when the fight erupted that the lawmakers were considering restricting body-mutilating surgeries on children – a key component of the transgender ideology that the Joe Biden administration is promoting all across America.

TRENDING: Huge turn of events for teacher fired for airing concern about same-sex-couple picture book

Zephyr, a man dressing as a woman, originally was ordered silenced when he verbally assaulted GOP members. He was told he would be allowed to participate again following an apology to members, which he has refused to provide.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Gateway Pundit reported, "The lawmaker had claimed that Republicans would have 'blood on their hands' if they supported a bill to ban sex change surgeries and potentially-sterilizing hormone treatments for minors."

Zephyr said, "This body should be ashamed. If you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."

Should Zooey Zephyr be banned from the state House? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Republican Party of Montana is refusing to allow me—a transgender Representative—to speak on any bill. This is fundamentally undemocratic. My light is on, and I am ready to speak on behalf of the constituents who elected me to do so. pic.twitter.com/pdijLUQsCc — Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) April 20, 2023

Rep Zooey Zephyr of Missoula said the following when debating SB99 Amendments. “The only thing I will say is if you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.” pic.twitter.com/wuhlympbLq — Montana Freedom Caucus (@MTFreedomCaucus) April 18, 2023

The Freedom Caucus said his comments were inappropriate and called for a censure for "attempting to shame the Montana legislative body and by using inappropriate and uncalled-for language."

Later, Zephyr's supporters then staged what was described as an "insurrection" in the state House, disrupting the democratic process there.

A report in the Daily Mail explained Zephyr was banned from the House floor, anteroom and gallery for the rest of this legislative session.

During the vote, he was allowed to argue on his own behalf, and claimed he was defending his "community" from "harms." He claimed that a trans individual had tried to commit suicide while watching one of the legislative sessions considering the bills that would protect children from chemical and surgical treatments, part of the transgender ideology, that would permanently mutilate their bodies.

He claimed, "I have had friends who have taken their lives because of these bills. I have fielded calls from families in Montana, including one family whose trans teenager attempted to take her life while watching a hearing on one of the anti-trans bills."

Zephyr has described her supporters' decision to interrupt the legislature and block the democratic process of lawmaking as "defending democracy."

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!