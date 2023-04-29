Lawmakers kill governor's veto, adopt protections for women in restrooms

Kansas lawmakers have voted 84-40 in the House and 28-12 in the Senate to override a veto by Gov. Laura Kelly and adopt the "Women's Bill of Rights," which gives women significant new protections.

"This is common sense legislation by Kansas lawmakers that dispenses with the false, unscientific idea that people can change their gender," explained Mat Staver, the founder and chief of Liberty Counsel.

"This ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ protects the privacy and safety of men and women. Biology is fixed at birth and enacting laws based on fact not fiction is what every state should be doing," he said.

The plan legally defines "male" and "female" based on a person's anatomy at birth, and requires that Kansans "must use public restrooms that correspond to their biological sex," the report said.

TRENDING: Conservative beer launched in response to Bud Light expected to hit huge sales number

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The Kansas law differs from other states' bathroom protections by actually defining 'man' and 'woman.' The bill biologically defines the word 'woman' as a 'human female,' and goes further stating 'female means an individual whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova [a female egg]," Liberty Counsel said.

It applies protections for women in the state's "restrooms, locker rooms, prisons, domestic violence shelters, and rape crisis centers" and "other areas."

Further, it forbids government officials from calling biological men women, or vice versa.

Should women's restrooms be protected? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (36 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Liberty Counsel report said, "Supporters of the bill say its enactment is a direct response to people’s concerns about people uncomfortably sharing bathrooms, locker rooms and other spaces with people who are clearly the opposite biological sex."

"We want to have safety," said Kansas House Health Committee chief Brenda Landwehr. "This will protect women’s spaces currently reserved for women and men’s spaces [also]."

Essentially, the new requirements forbid officials and executives, even judges, "from unilaterally redefining the word 'woman' to mean anyone who 'identifies as a woman.'"

"Today is a huge win for Kansas women! I applaud the legislature for their leadership and commitment to protecting the sex-based rights of women," explained Riley Gaines, a 12-time All-American swimmer who was force to compete again Lia Thomas, a man who identifies as a woman and was allowed to compete on a women's swim team.

"As a woman and a female athlete, I can attest firsthand to the importance of women having private spaces when safety and fairness are at risk. Now that the ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ will be Kansas law, women have clarity that when they enter a space labeled for ‘women’, biological men will not be inside," she said.

The report said legal precedent is on the side of the state, as virtually anything that limits the LGBT agenda today gets sued.

In a related fight, out of Florida, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said policies based on biology do not violate the Constitution.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!