Lawyers demand district allow teacher to quote Bible verse in email

'Discrimination'

Published April 6, 2023 at 1:45pm
Published April 6, 2023 at 1:45pm
(FOX NEWS) – A high school teacher in Virginia was allegedly told to remove Bible verses from her work email signature, prompting a demand letter from her lawyers alleging violation of her First Amendment rights.

The unidentified teacher in Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) reportedly first had John 3:16 in her email signature, which says, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life."

When the school objected, she offered to change it to Proverbs 22:6, an Old Testament verse that states, "Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it."

×