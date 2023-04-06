Lawyers demand district allow teacher to quote Bible verse in email

(FOX NEWS) – A high school teacher in Virginia was allegedly told to remove Bible verses from her work email signature, prompting a demand letter from her lawyers alleging violation of her First Amendment rights.

The unidentified teacher in Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) reportedly first had John 3:16 in her email signature, which says, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

When the school objected, she offered to change it to Proverbs 22:6, an Old Testament verse that states, "Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it."

TRENDING: Colin Kaepernick digging himself into deeper hole over what he just said about his white adoptive parents

Read the full story ›