By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic donor and billionaire LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman is bankrolling a writer’s rape lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his lawyers said Thursday.

E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, claims Trump defamed her by denying her allegation that he raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room during the mid-1990s. In a Thursday letter to Southern District of New York Judge Lewis Kaplan, Trump attorney Alina Habba requested an opportunity to look into Carroll for failing to disclose the fact that Hoffman helped fund her case and pay her legal fees.

TRENDING: Federal court rules on Biden's far-reaching 'Waters of the United States' regulation

Carroll initially denied in October that anyone was paying her legal fees but recalled in April that “at some point her counsel secured additional funding from a nonprofit organization to offset certain expenses and legal fees,” according to the letter. The organization, American Future Republic, is backed by Hoffman, who has contributed to a number of anti-Trump causes, including paying $620,000 to a legal fund for Fusion GPS, the company behind the discredited Steele dossier.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Among other things, Hoffman has funneled money into an anti-Trump organization claiming to represent Republican women and a misinformation campaign that linked a Republican Senate candidate to Russian bots.

“Plaintiff’s potential political ties are pertinent to her motivation for filing her lawsuits, her potential bias against Defendant, and her credibility as a witness,” the letter states. “Plaintiff waited until Defendant was a sitting President to come forward with her purported twenty-five-year-old allegation that he sexually assaulted her; and she chose to do so in a profoundly public manner–through the publication of a book detailing her claims.”

Is the rape charge against Trump being bankrolled by a leftist? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In her own letter to the judge, Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan dismissed the issue as a tactic to further delay the case, requesting the judge dismiss the request.

“One thing is clear—Trump will stop at nothing to avoid having a jury hear Carroll’s claims,” she wrote.

Judge Kaplan denied Trump’s lawyers request for a one-month delay of the trial but granted their request to look into the matter, allowing them to question Carroll under oath for up to 60 minutes.

Kaplan said in his order that the question of financial support “has nothing directly to do with the ultimate merits of the case” but acknowledged that it could “perhaps prove relevant to the question of the plaintiff’s credibility.”

Hoffman did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!