Leftists melt down after New York Times loses its Twitter blue tick

(SUMMIT NEWS) – After the New York Times lost its blue checkmark on Twitter, some leftists proceeded to have meltdowns, while others coped by suggesting the NYT looked ‘better’ without it.

Twitter announced last month that legacy checkmarks would no longer be maintained unless companies and individuals signed up for Twitter Blue.

While the fee is $8 a month for individuals, news outlets have to pay $1,000 a month, something the NYT refused to do.

