A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics WorldTHE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Lindsey Graham slams Afghanistan report as 'political whitewash' that opens door for 'another 9/11'

Pentagon blames Trump for disastrous withdrawal

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2023 at 5:51pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Airmen prepare to load qualified evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)

Airmen prepare to load qualified evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) blasted the after-action report of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan as a "political whitewash."

This week, the Pentagon released a 12-page unclassified summary, which laid much of the blame for the turbulence on the Trump administration. Graham conceded that Trump made decisions with which he disagreed, but warned that President Joe Biden planted the seeds "for another 9/11."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Some of the things President Trump did I disagreed with. But he didn’t withdraw," Graham told Fox News Sunday. "This report is a political whitewash by the Biden administration to shift blame. The report says that our mission had been accomplished. That's why Biden got out of Afghanistan."

TRENDING: Big shoes to fill

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The Lehman moment for ESG movement
Lindsey Graham slams Afghanistan report as 'political whitewash' that opens door for 'another 9/11'
Former attorney general weighs in on Trump running in 2024
Consumers warned to 'recall' failed energy policies
MSNBC guest attacks Trump, describes GOP as 'hate-driven'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×