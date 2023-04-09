Lindsey Graham slams Afghanistan report as 'political whitewash' that opens door for 'another 9/11'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) blasted the after-action report of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan as a "political whitewash."

This week, the Pentagon released a 12-page unclassified summary, which laid much of the blame for the turbulence on the Trump administration. Graham conceded that Trump made decisions with which he disagreed, but warned that President Joe Biden planted the seeds "for another 9/11."

"Some of the things President Trump did I disagreed with. But he didn’t withdraw," Graham told Fox News Sunday. "This report is a political whitewash by the Biden administration to shift blame. The report says that our mission had been accomplished. That's why Biden got out of Afghanistan."

