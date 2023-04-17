How to love a gay ... into Heaven

What does true love look like in our upside down society? Let's first define true hate.

Anyone who has ever dared to speak openly against any aspect of the LGBT social and political agenda, regardless of motive or justification, knows that it comes with a cost: You are forever afterward labeled a "hateful bigot" and "homophobe." In fact, the term "homophobia" was re-invented for this purpose. Originally, in the mid-20th century when psychiatry actually worked to help people overcome same-sex attraction disorder, and pioneers like Drs Charles Socarides and Joseph Nicolosi were achieving great success with their patients, "homophobia" meant "a person's fear of his or her own homosexual inclinations." After the pivotal moment of the Stonewall Riot (June 28, 1969) when the LGBT movement abandoned its prior ostensible goal of tolerance ("the right to be left alone") in favor of absolute "gay" cultural supremacy, "homophobia" was repurposed as a slur with which to intimidate opponents into silence.

From that point, homophobia meant "pathological hatred or fear of homosexuals" – and includes any disapproval of "gay" lifestyles or political objectives. There is no position one can hold critical of anything LGBT that is not "homophobia," a form of mental illness. That is the diabolic implicit "logic" and purpose of the term, and, like its obverse equivalent slurs such as "fag" and "bull dyke," it should be banned from public discourse as uncivil and mean-spirited.

To be sure, some who oppose so-called "gay rights" are actual hateful bigots who care nothing about the humanity of homosexual sufferers, but the vast majority of people I have met on the pro-family side of the LGBT debate genuinely care about the people at least as much as they oppose their lifestyle and agenda.

That is not true of the activists of the LGBT movement, however, who use accusations of "hate" not as a call to civility but as a weapon of coercion. They don't want dialogue, they want to destroy their enemies. And they were coached in this strategy by no less a social engineering giant than Justice Anthony Kennedy who taught the left in his majority opinion in Romer v. Evans that any public policy motivated by "animus" (hate) could be overturned by any judge who perceived it so. To stop any conservative policy goal, just accuse its proponents of "spreading hate."

Simply by defining Coloradans' motives as "hateful," Kennedy blithely invalidated the will voters who passed Amendment 2 in 1992 to prevent "sexual orientation" from being added as a basis for civil rights minority status. Did Kennedy possess telepathic powers to read the minds and hearts of the 53.4% voting majority? No, but he did possess the arrogance of a woke judicial activist – and the all-important swing vote on the court – which he used in all four of the majority opinions he wrote granting LGBTs the "gay" cultural supremacy they craved: the final nail in the pro-family coffin being the utterly lawless declaration of a constitutional right to so-called "gay marriage" in Obergefell v. Hodges. Only when the walls of marriage fell could the trans-demented barbarian hoards be unleashed to burn and pillage Judeo-Christian society.

Now, if I sound bitter about leftist corruption on the Supreme Court and in our government, I am. I hate Anthony Kennedy the evil jurist for what he did to this nation I love. And I hate the LGBT movement and its activist army for their willingness – and relentless work – to destroy the natural family infrastructure that once made America a shining city on a hill. But as a Bible-believing man and Christian pastor I don't hate Kennedy the man created in God's image, or any of the tens of thousands of LGBT activists who passionately hate me. I love them with the love of Christ and want God's very best for them. I want them to be saved and healed. I want them to be blessed with blessings that come only from attunement with "the God of Nature and Nature's God."

THAT is true love.

Contrast that with the false love of the "welcoming and affirming" so-called churches who fly the rainbow flags and host obscenities like Drag Queen Story Hour. They also claim to preach the love of Christ, but is that really true? Is it love to affirm someone in a sin that God has condemned as a capital crime deserving of spiritual death in both the Old and New Testaments? (Leviticus 18:22-30, Romans 1:18-32)

Can any person be saved by belief in a false Jesus who condones and approves such sin? Certainly not.

We're not talking about grace and mercy here. The true love of Jesus Christ is overflowing with GRACE, which is favor for those who didn't earn it by merit – and with undeserved MERCY for those who have earned condemnation but show a penitent spirit. No, "welcoming and affirming" is about declaring God and His Word wrong, and worshiping a human-created counterfeit Jesus who opposes the Father and "corrects His mistakes." "Welcoming and affirming" means defining true love as "homophobia." There is NO grace or mercy for those who blaspheme the Holy Spirit by falsely attributing the work of "unclean spirits" to Jesus Christ (Mark 3:29-30).

So how can those of us whose very theology is deemed to be pathological hate and fear ever love a gay into heaven? How can any of them who have been steeped in that rhetoric and irrationality for years ever see past those lies to glimpse the true Christian love we want to share with them? It seems like an unsolvable impossibility!

But not only is salvation possible for homosexual strugglers, there have been ex-gays in the church from the very beginning. "Do you not know," writes Paul in 1 Corinthians 6:9-11, "that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor men who submit to or perform homosexual acts, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor verbal abusers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God. And that is what some of you were. But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified, in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God."

We don't have the power to break down the walls of false perceptions in the minds of others, but God does, and He wants those enslaved people freed even more than we do. "The Lord is … not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance" adds Peter (2 Peter 3:9).

What God needs are people who "love their neighbors" enough to tell them hard truths at risk to their own safety and comfort when everyone else is lying to them to win the favor of the world.

And once your testimony and witness has persuaded them to answer Christ's knock on their door, He will then do the rest – with or without your further involvement (Revelation 3:20).

I am blessed to have helped several "gays" answer that knock.

That is how to love a gay into heaven.

To learn more about helping people overcome same-sex attraction disorder and the science and theology behind it, go here.

