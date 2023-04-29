Majority of pastors love to preach, but don't like counseling, evangelizing

(CHRISTIAN POST) – While a majority of Protestant senior pastors overwhelmingly rank preaching and teaching from the pulpit as the favorite part of their job, they are less likely to enjoy other critical responsibilities of the role as much, such as discipling, counseling, evangelizing, developing leaders or visiting the sick and elderly, new data from the Barna Group shows.

The data collected through online interviews with 585 Protestant senior pastors in the United States last September shows that 60% of respondents chose "preaching and teaching" when asked which part of their job they most enjoy.

For every other activity, including discipling and evangelizing, less than 10% of the pastors in the study ranked these critical aspects of their job as among their favorite things to do.

