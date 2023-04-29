A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Majority of pastors love to preach, but don't like counseling, evangelizing

Cited church conflict as 2nd leading reason behind a 'change in calling'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 29, 2023 at 12:53pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CHRISTIAN POST) – While a majority of Protestant senior pastors overwhelmingly rank preaching and teaching from the pulpit as the favorite part of their job, they are less likely to enjoy other critical responsibilities of the role as much, such as discipling, counseling, evangelizing, developing leaders or visiting the sick and elderly, new data from the Barna Group shows.

The data collected through online interviews with 585 Protestant senior pastors in the United States last September shows that 60% of respondents chose "preaching and teaching" when asked which part of their job they most enjoy.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

For every other activity, including discipling and evangelizing, less than 10% of the pastors in the study ranked these critical aspects of their job as among their favorite things to do.

TRENDING: What happened in hospitals during COVID?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Plan promoted to reduce the threat of 'bank runs'
FDA reports shortages of type of penicillin used to treat syphilis, strep throat
America's future being tested in Singapore with approval of 16 insects for human consumption
Remdesivir wrongful death case survives immunity challenge
Doctors sound alarm over mysterious outbreak of brain infections in kids
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×