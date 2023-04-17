A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Male chess player dresses as female to compete in women's tournament

'We didn't have any suspicion at first, because wearing a hijab is normal'

Published April 17, 2023
(Image by Rick Brown from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) --The world of competitive chess had a controversial 2022, and another scandal rose last week at a female tournament in Kenya.

Stanley Omondi participated in the Kenya Open Chess Championship dressed as a female in a full niqab and made his way through the tournament until he competed against Gloria Jumba and Ampaira Shakira, according to news.au.com. Omondi was able to beat both Jumba, a former national champion, and Shakira, a top player from Uganda, which raised suspicions.

Chess Kenya president Bernard Wanjala told BBC Sport that a person wearing the full-length outfit with their face covered was normal, but an unknown player defeating two of the best chess players in the world was wildly unusual.

