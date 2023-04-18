'Malicious': Pelosi pays thousands for 'harassing' man with text messages

The campaign apparatus for ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has paid an Illinois man $7,500 for a series of "invasive and harassing" text messages she sent him demanding campaign contributions.

A report from Breitbart explained that was the settlement after Jorge Rojas took her to federal court with his accusations of violating the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

That law orders telemarketers not to contact U.S. residents listed on the Do Not Call Registry, which Rojas had joined in 2008 to get "solitude from invasive and harassing telemarketing calls," the report explained.

The man was contacted 21 times via text messaging by Pelosi and her campaign. Defendants in the case were Pelosi, her campaign, and the Democrats' fundraising machine called ActBlue.

The complaint stated, "As the Supreme Court has explained, Americans passionately disagree about many things. But they are largely united in their disdain for robocalls."

The defendants were accused in the case of a "malicious, intentional, willful, reckless, wanton and negligent disregard" for Rojas' rights.

Because of their barrage of messaging, he "experienced frustration, annoyance, irritation, and a sense that his privacy has been invaded," the report said, quoting from the complaint.

The case was dropped recently, and now campaign finance disclosures show Pelosi’s campaign paid Rojas $7,500 as part of a "settlement."

A commentary at the Gateway Pundit said, "This sets an interesting precedent. Can anyone sue politicians on this basis? If that’s the case, we’re going to see a lot more lawsuits like this one."

Nancy Pelosi’s campaign pays Illinois man $7,500 for ‘harassing’ texts https://t.co/IxQMLBUJ2C pic.twitter.com/RId6QulcLe — New York Post (@nypost) April 17, 2023

