Man boards plane, realizes he's the only passenger on the aircraft

Flew from Portugal to Belfast all alone

WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 12:39pm
(FOX NEWS) – A man from Lancashire, England, arrived at an airport recently — only to realize he was the only passenger booked on the flight.

Paul Wilkinson, a 65-year-old father of one, boarded a flight from Faro, Portugal, to Belfast, Ireland, with the airline Jet2.

Wilkinson was surprised to realize he was the only person who bought a ticket for the flight that particular day, as SWNS reported.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
