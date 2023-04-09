A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man plants tree in deep pothole to spur action from city

Neighbors frustrated over failure to fix traffic hazard

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2023 at 10:38am
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(UPI) – A Virginia man successfully pressured local officials to fill in a large pothole after more than a year by planting a tree in the hole – twice.

Josh Anderson of Hopewell said he and his neighbors were becoming increasingly frustrated with the city's failure to address a gaping pothole at the intersection of South 19th Avenue and Richmond Street.

"It was about a foot deep. It was maybe about that deep. If you hit it at a good speed, it would mess your car up," Anderson told WTVR-TV.

Read the full story ›

