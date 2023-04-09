Man plants tree in deep pothole to spur action from city

(UPI) – A Virginia man successfully pressured local officials to fill in a large pothole after more than a year by planting a tree in the hole – twice.

Josh Anderson of Hopewell said he and his neighbors were becoming increasingly frustrated with the city's failure to address a gaping pothole at the intersection of South 19th Avenue and Richmond Street.

"It was about a foot deep. It was maybe about that deep. If you hit it at a good speed, it would mess your car up," Anderson told WTVR-TV.

