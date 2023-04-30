Man sues Trump for 3rd-degree burns he got a beach resort Trump doesn't even own

(BECKER NEWS) – Another day, another lawsuit. That’s the life of former President Donald Trump, who continues to be targeted by lawsuits. This time, Trump is being sued for third-degree burns a diabetic man suffered at a beach resort that he doesn’t even own.

A man from New Jersey has filed a lawsuit against the Trump International Beach Resort in Florida, after suffering severe burns on his feet, which led to the amputation of one toe and part of his foot.

Theoharis Lekas, 52, claims that the surfaces within the resort were ‘scorching hot’ during his vacation in August 2022, causing third-degree burns to both his feet. Lekas, who suffers from diabetic neuropathy and cannot feel his feet burning, alleged that the resort was negligent for not posting signs recommending footwear.

