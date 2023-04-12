March report shows 'inflation is far from dead,' whatever Biden says: Economist

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Samantha Aschieris

The Daily Signal

An economist says that “inflation is far from dead” after the consumer price index report showed inflation rose 0.1% in March, up 5% from March 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday.

“Today’s inflation data show prices rising more than twice as fast as the Fed’s target 2.0% rate,” EJ Antoni, a research fellow for regional economics in the Center for Data Analysis at The Heritage Foundation, told The Daily Signal after the report’s release. “Inflation is far from dead, despite the White House [likely] taking a victory lap on today’s numbers. It’s ironic that they are taking credit for reducing inflation after causing it in the first place.” (The Daily Signal is Heritage’s multimedia news organization.)

TRENDING: A legal lifeline for J6 defendants?

?…

Real earnings down again, as expected

CPI 5.0% y/y, 0.1% m/m

Core 5.6% y/y, 0.4% m/m

Inflation slowing but still double target 2.0% rate

Energy prices down from record highs, but future declines in energy production will reverse this

Inflation isn't dead… https://t.co/uPUJBBCFXf pic.twitter.com/ElabkMojxO — EJ Antoni (@RealEJAntoni) April 12, 2023

“Energy prices are down from record highs, but that is likely to reverse in coming months as global energy production declines,” Antoni said. “Having depleted the strategic petroleum reserve and hamstrung domestic production, Biden has put America in a vulnerable position to meet the coming storm and inflation will continue.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Antoni added:

Is inflation seriously harming your personal finances? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 75% (3 Votes) 25% (1 Votes)

The Fed has also created a $6 trillion problem with its reverse repurchase agreement operations and interest on reserve policy. These factors are creating $800 million everyday, which will fuel inflation going forward.

CPI for all items rises 0.1% in March as shelter increases https://t.co/dJyJeKlXDJ #CPI #BLSdata — BLS-Labor Statistics (@BLS_gov) April 12, 2023

The shelter index rose 0.6%, the transportation services index rose 1.4%, the new vehicles index rose 0.4%, the medical care commodities index rose 0.6%, and the food away from home index rose 0.6% while the gasoline index decreased 4.6%, the fuel oil index decreased 4%, the utility (piped) gas service index decreased 7.1%, the energy index decreased 3.5%, and the used car and trucks index decreased 0.9%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

“The effect on the common man is devastating – earnings can’t keep up with the 15% increase in prices under Biden, so that real earnings are down more than 5% since his inauguration,” Antoni said. “Higher interest rates have further compounded the pain by increasing borrowing costs.”

“The average family has effectively lost $7,100 in annual income under Biden’s watch. That’s more than an entire month’s income for many families,” Antoni added.

Wednesday’s report was better than some economist predictions that inflation rose 0.2% in March and at a year-over-year rate of 5.1%.

Alfredo Ortiz, president and chief executive officer of the Job Creators Network, also weighed in on Wednesday’s consumer price index report.

“Today’s CPI report marks the two-year anniversary of declining real wages for ordinary American workers as a result of ongoing historic inflation,” Ortiz said in a statement. “This sad anniversary is the result of President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ reckless spending that has diluted the value of the currency already in existence.”

“The two-year decline in living standards for ordinary Americans proves once and for all that Democrats are America’s anti-worker party,” Ortiz said. “Their easy fiscal and monetary policy, known as Modern Monetary Theory, has been wholly discredited by this prolonged erosion of the dollar’s value.”

The White House did not immediately respond to The Daily Signal’s request for comment.

“Today’s report shows continued progress in our fight against inflation with the 12-month inflation rate at the lowest level since May 2021,” Biden said in a statement. “This progress follows last week’s news that our job market remains historically strong. Inflation has now fallen by 45% from its summer peak.”

“Gas prices are down more than $1.40 from the summer, and grocery prices fell in the month of March for the first time since September 2020. In recent months, we have also seen price declines for items like used cars, smart phones, and other electronics,” Biden said. ” While inflation is still too high, this progress means more breathing room for hard-working Americans – with wages now higher than they were 9 months ago, after accounting for inflation.”

The consumer price index rose 0.4% in February, up 6% from February 2022, The Daily Signal reported.

The February report showed that the shelter index rose 0.8%, the food index rose 0.4%, the transportation services index rose 1.1%, and the gasoline index rose 1.0%, while the fuel oil index decreased 7.9%, the utility (piped) gas service index decreased 8.0%, the energy index decreased 0.6%, and the used car and trucks index decreased 2.8%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last month.

The consumer price index for April will be released May 10.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!