'Massive in scale': State officials admit 2020 election contaminated with ineligible voters

The truth about the failings in the 2020 presidential election is coming out – gradually.

After all of the complaints about unsecure voting procedures, voting system failures and outside and unacceptable election influences during the 2020 vote, Democrats still contend it was more or less a perfect election.

The evidence shows otherwise.

While it doesn't involve millions, or even thousands, of votes, a case in Wisconsin has documented actual dirt in the vote there.

TRENDING: We normies are invisible to Anheuser-Busch corporate elites

According to a report from the Thomas More Society, which has been investigating reports of election problems since the event, one county clerk in Wisconsin reviewed about 1,000 names from the state's list of people that a court had declared incompetent to vote.

And 95 of them voted in 2020.

Erick Kaardal, Thomas More Society special counsel, has been at the forefront of the election integrity investigations from the project’s inception.

"What struck me was the sheer numbers," he explained. "When the allegations of shenanigans occurring in Wisconsin nursing homes surfaced with the 2020 election, the potential for nursing home and assisted living resident voter manipulation, abuse, and fraud, was massive in scale. There are over 91,000 nursing home residents in the State of Wisconsin. From forty to fifty percent of these residents suffer from varying degrees of dementia."

Are you confident in election integrity for 2024? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (18 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

While the numbers in such cases likely would make no difference in a national election, what is known about that is that legacy and social media corporations worked together, at the FBI's request, to suppress accurate reporting about the Biden family's international business scheming, revealed on a computer Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop.

A Media Research Center poll showed had that information been routinely reported, Joe Biden almost certainly would have lost the election.

Further, there was the undue influence from the $400 million plus that Mark Zuckerberg handed out through foundations to local officials, who often used it specifically to recruit voters from Democrat districts.

The legal team explained, "From the onset of Thomas More Society’s Election Integrity Initiative in 2022, there has been glaring evidence of an ongoing problem with ineligible voters casting ballots. This issue, which first came to light in nursing homes shortly after the 2020 election, has finally been acted upon by election officials in Dane County, Wisconsin.

"In spring 2022, attorneys from the Thomas More Society filed multiple complaints with the Wisconsin Election Commission on behalf of family members of people under court orders deeming them incompetent to vote. Each case involved a voter residing in a nursing home, who had been declared 'incompetent' yet, according to the state voter database WisVote, had cast ballots in multiple elections despite their ineligibility."

The organization said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell did a review of about 1,000 names from the state’s list of people that a court had declared as incompetent to vote and found 95 examples of someone who voted after being added to the 'no vote' list."

"We are pleased that Dane County has acknowledged the problem, and we reiterate County Clerk Scott McDonell’s call for the Wisconsin legislature to fix a broken system – and ensure that the Wisconsin Election Commission does their job of enforcing the state’s election laws," Kaardal said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America's ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government's brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!