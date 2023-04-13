Massive student protest after high school puts on drag show

(DISNTR) – In response to the choice made by York Mills Collegiate Institute, a high school in Toronto, to hold a drag queen gathering, several students arranged a demonstration opposing the assembly on Wednesday afternoon. Save Canada, a non-profit entity that opposes the introduction of extreme gender theories in Canadian educational institutions, helped orchestrate the protest.

Josh Alexander, the coordinator of the demonstration, expressed his organization’s concerns regarding children being subjected to gender ideologies within the educational system.

“These highschool students would really like their voices to be heard,” Rob Primo said on Twitter. “There are MANY students who are not allowed to attend the assembly today because they have opposing views. They want to control the narrative and make it look like everyone’s in favour of it.”

