McDonald's temporarily shuts U.S. offices, prepares layoff notices

Fast-food giant undergoing broad company restructuring

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 3, 2023 at 5:00pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FOX BUSINESS) – McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs undertaken by the fast food giant as part of a broader company restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported.

McDonald's said in an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff that they should work from home from Monday through Wednesday, so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said.

"During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the company said in the message viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Read the full story ›

