Med students learn 'gender is independent of physical structure, chromosomes, or genes'

University teaching contributes to 'woke' activism in healthcare system

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2023 at 3:37pm
(FOX NEWS) – Documents obtained by Fox News Digital show that University of Texas Southwestern medical students are being taught that gender is independent of physical structure.

Fox News Digital obtained the documents via a FOIA request from Do No Harm, a national association of medical professionals that combats "woke" activism in the healthcare system.

According to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center’s Human Structure curriculum, they "explicitly acknowledge the differentiation between the terms sex and gender."

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







