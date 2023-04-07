A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mexican president: 'I don't agree with what they are doing to President Trump'

Andrés Manuel López Obrador termed indictment 'smear campaign'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 7, 2023 at 3:34pm
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the White House with President Trump (Video screenshot)

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the White House with President Trump (Video screenshot)

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Wednesday criticized the historic charges against former President Donald Trump, suggesting the indictment is politically motivated.

“Supposedly legal issues should not be used for electoral purposes,” López Obrador told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday, according to the AFP and Associated Press news agencies. “I don’t agree with what they are doing to former President Trump,” he also said. “I do not know if crimes were committed, it’s not my place.”

He described the charges against Trump as a “smear campaign” and added that “it should be the people who decide.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
