Michael J. Fox says Parkinson's batter getting harder

'I'm not gonna be 80'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2023 at 9:30am
Michael J. Fox (video screenshot)

(PAGE SIX) – Michael J. Fox is coming to terms with how difficult his more than 30-year battle with Parkinson’s disease has become.

“I’m not gonna be 80,” the “Back to the Future” star, 61, recognizes in a preview for an upcoming episode of “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Journalist Jane Pauley tells Fox in the clip that he has “not squandered” but that his illness will one day “make the call” as to when it’s his time to go.

