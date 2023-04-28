A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Middle-school principals in blue city plead for help to manage student behavior problems

Dealing with 'microaggressions, threats of violence, actual fighting'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2023 at 2:10pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(OREGON LIVE) – Middle schools in Portland are facing a student behavior crisis and need more dedicated staff to help navigate the issues, according to a letter sent this month to Portland Public Schools’ district leadership that was co-signed by all 15 middle school principals.

Sixth through eighth graders had more disciplinary incidents through the end of March than for the entire 2021-2022 school year, wrote Robert Gray Middle School Principal Lisa Newlyn, who penned the letter. Disruptive conduct, harassment toward fellow students because of race, disability and religion and physical altercations are on the rise among middle schoolers, she said, and school leaders are spending much of their time focused on responding to such behaviors.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

They are petitioning for the district to hire at least 15 new full-time employees who would focus on student safety, mental health and alternative approaches to discipline that emphasize mediation instead of a more punitive system of detentions and suspensions. The district’s 12 K-8 schools were not included in the original ask, but would benefit from similar supports, Newlyn said.

TRENDING: Viva la France! President Macron stands up to the Left's violence

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mysterious listeria outbreak spreads to 15 states
Hunter Biden's latest scandal leaves 'disinformation' experts silent
Record number of high schoolers now 'identify' as gay, bi, questioning
Middle-school principals in blue city plead for help to manage student behavior problems
Teachers accused of forcing 7-year-old special ed student to eat own vomit with spoon
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×