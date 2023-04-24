'Mind-numbingly dumb': Fox ripped for splitting with Tucker Carlson

There seemed to be no middle ground Monday when Fox News announced its mutual decision with Tucker Carlson to part ways.

Leftists on "The View" literally cheered, and Trump-hating Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican congresswoman booted from office because of her activism on behalf of a Democrat agenda, said it was about time.

On the other hand, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said, "I STAND WITH TUCKER CARLSON," former Arizona candidate for governor Kari Lake said, "The best decision I ever made was leaving Fox. Good for you, @TuckerCarlson. You’re free & uncensored!"

And from Donald Trump Jr., was, "OMG."

I am positively shocked regarding Tucker Carlson. Greatest talent at Fox News. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 24, 2023

Confirmed: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News. OMG. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 24, 2023

Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow! Thank you for being one of the greatest and most powerful voices in the conservative movement. Can’t wait to see what’s next! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 24, 2023

The central theme was those who support Carlson look forward to his commentary and interviewing – he recently met both with Donald Trump and Elon Musk – even if they don't always agree with him.

Opponents seemed to buzz around the facts that he questioned the accuracy of the 2020 election, questioned COVID protocols, questioned the Deep State in Washington and more – all positions that are forbidden by the leftist ideology that now is sweeping across America, led by Democrats.

He said just weeks ago protesters on Jan. 6, 2021, were "right" to believe there were problems with the 2020 presidential election.

There have been a multitude of cases confirming election issues that year, the biggest of which included the decision by Mark Zuckerberg to hand out $400 million plus to local elections officials, who often used it to recruit Democrat voters.

The other was the conspiracy between legacy and social media to suppress – at the request of the FBI – accurate but very damaging reporting about the Biden family's international business schemes and Joe Biden's connection to those deals. A poll showed that had those details been routinely reported, Joe Biden would not have won the election.

WND Managing Editor David Kupelian noted, "A longtime Fox insider who spoke on condition of anonymity told me – and I can’t repeat his very colorful language – that this decision by Fox management was, let’s just say, staggeringly, mind-numbingly dumb."

Carlson, in fact, was a huge draw to Fox, and routinely demolished any competition during his time slot.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said many who used to watch Fox now are visiting his network, and he said the change for Carlson will speed that up.

It was the women on "The View" who applauded Fox's announcement, with Ana Navarro pushing the audience to do a round of "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye."

Boebert pointed out the fans that will follow Carlson to his next venture.

"Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow!" she said.

One anonymous commenter suggested what many likely believe: "The end of an era" because "Tucker was too much for them to bear. Too much truth about COVID, vaccines, Ukraine, January 6 was probably the last straw. Or maybe Tucker had more up his sleeve. It was only a matter of time. RIP FOX news."

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said, "Tucker is really the reason to watch Fox. With this, I don't know why anybody needs to watch anything on the Murdoch empire."

Glenn Beck, also formerly with Fox, invited Carlson to join him.

"We would love to have you here. You won't miss a beat."

