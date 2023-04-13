A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Mommy wine culture' turning into a big problem

Encourages young moms to drink to cope with kids

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 2:29pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(FAITHWIRE) – Perhaps you’ve noticed all the messages on social media, or the numerous products at the store, suggesting mothers of young children need to drink alcohol, and lots of it, to cope with the pressures of raising children. If you yourself are a young mom, chances are you’re being pressured to drink as part of the role.

It’s called “Mommy Wine Culture,” and while it’s pervasive throughout American society, a growing number of mothers are pushing back against it.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The troubling messages often try to be humorous and appear on merchandise like baby clothes saying “Mommy Drinks Because I Cry,” wine glasses with the phrase “Mommy’s Sippy Cup” written on them, and adult t-shirts with “Coffee, Hockey Mom, Wine, Repeat” emblazoned on the front. Then there are all the memes like “The Most Expensive Part of Having Kids is All the Wine You Have to Drink.”

TRENDING: March report shows 'inflation is far from dead,' whatever Biden says: Economist

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Soy consumption linked to low sperm count in new study
Nearly 10,000 Army soldiers emerged from COVID lockdowns obese
Scholars: Marriage makes women happier, healthier
President of pharma giant charged for faking his own COVID jab certificate
Cancer patients with multiple tumors in 1 breast can still avoid mastectomy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×