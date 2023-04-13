'Mommy wine culture' turning into a big problem

(FAITHWIRE) – Perhaps you’ve noticed all the messages on social media, or the numerous products at the store, suggesting mothers of young children need to drink alcohol, and lots of it, to cope with the pressures of raising children. If you yourself are a young mom, chances are you’re being pressured to drink as part of the role.

It’s called “Mommy Wine Culture,” and while it’s pervasive throughout American society, a growing number of mothers are pushing back against it.

The troubling messages often try to be humorous and appear on merchandise like baby clothes saying “Mommy Drinks Because I Cry,” wine glasses with the phrase “Mommy’s Sippy Cup” written on them, and adult t-shirts with “Coffee, Hockey Mom, Wine, Repeat” emblazoned on the front. Then there are all the memes like “The Most Expensive Part of Having Kids is All the Wine You Have to Drink.”

