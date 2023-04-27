A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Mother says she's feeding baby cricket products

Plans to eventually add worms, ants, grasshoppers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 27, 2023 at 2:41pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE BLAZE) – Food writer Tiffany Leigh wrote a piece in which she said she is feeding her baby cricket products and plans to introduce other creatures such as worms, ants, and grasshoppers in the future.

Leigh explained that part of her motivation for adding crickets into meals was to save money.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"I decided to add crickets into mealtimes with my 18-month-old baby. To be honest, it was not only adventurousness that compelled me to do it but practicality, too – I wanted to cut down on our family's grocery bill," she explained.

TRENDING: Not again! Report says U.S. supported 'extremely dangerous' biolab in another country

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Germany mulls chip chemical export controls to China as tech war heats up
U.S. to set up migrant processing centers in Latin America
China defense minister in India amid border tensions
Wall Streeters warn: 'The U.S. economy is unwell'
LA Times denies submitting question on Biden cheat sheet
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×