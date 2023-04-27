Mother says she's feeding baby cricket products

(THE BLAZE) – Food writer Tiffany Leigh wrote a piece in which she said she is feeding her baby cricket products and plans to introduce other creatures such as worms, ants, and grasshoppers in the future.

Leigh explained that part of her motivation for adding crickets into meals was to save money.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"I decided to add crickets into mealtimes with my 18-month-old baby. To be honest, it was not only adventurousness that compelled me to do it but practicality, too – I wanted to cut down on our family's grocery bill," she explained.

TRENDING: Not again! Report says U.S. supported 'extremely dangerous' biolab in another country

Read the full story ›