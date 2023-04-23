Move over transgender promotions, beer giant has another big problem

The deal Anheuser-Busch struck with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to promote its beer isn't the only problem the company has.

That scheme cost the company some $5 billion in corporate value, so far.

Now a report from Daily Torch documented that America First Legal Foundation has filed a civil rights complaint against the company.

The filing happened in Missouri and complains the company is violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act's ban on employment discrimination on the basis of race and sex.

The letter cited the company's "2023 Leadership Accelerator Program," which is a mentorship plan for "underrepresented groups," including black, Latinos and Native Amerjcans.

Lawyer Nicholas Barry explained that's a program to fast-track people into leadership positions in the beer company.

But, he charged, "It is limited to candidates based on race."

The company's own goals include "22% women in overall workforce; 35% women in salaried workforce; 28% women in top five leadership levels; 14% women in top three leadership level; 5 out of 15 Board members are women…"

The report said, "The problem is that diversity racial and gender hiring quotas like these appear to run afoul of the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s prohibition on employment discrimination on the basis of race or sex."

That states: "It shall be an unlawful employment practice for an employer… to fail or refuse to hire or to discharge any individual, or otherwise to discriminate against any individual with respect to his compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment, because of such individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin; or … to limit, segregate, or classify his employees or applicants for employment in any way which would deprive or tend to deprive any individual of employment opportunities or otherwise adversely affect his status as an employee, because of such individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin."

The Supreme Court in 1979 carved out an exception that appears to allow for discrimination against whites and males.

But, the report said, "The question of reverse discrimination posed by ESG’s Diversity & Inclusion corporate policies might be decided differently by today’s Supreme Court more than 40 years later. It would be up to those fired or cancelled to make the case they were discriminated against on the basis of race and/or sex."

