HealthTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Move over transgenders: 'Transabled' is the newest trend

Identifies as amputee, or desires paralysis, blindness

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2023 at 2:28pm
(OUTKICK) – It was only a matter of time. Since everyone is already changing their genders, now you can also identify as “transabled.”

Transableism is an updated term for “Body Integrity Identity Disorder” or BIID. BIID is a condition in which a person identifies as an amputee and even desires paralysis or other impairments. In other words, they see themselves as handicapped.

So with that, activists are changing the identifier from a psychiatric condition (BIID) to an advocacy term (transableism). In the same way they have changed “gender dysphoria” to “transgenderism.”

Read the full story ›

