Move over transgenders: 'Transabled' is the newest trend

(OUTKICK) – It was only a matter of time. Since everyone is already changing their genders, now you can also identify as “transabled.”

Transableism is an updated term for “Body Integrity Identity Disorder” or BIID. BIID is a condition in which a person identifies as an amputee and even desires paralysis or other impairments. In other words, they see themselves as handicapped.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

So with that, activists are changing the identifier from a psychiatric condition (BIID) to an advocacy term (transableism). In the same way they have changed “gender dysphoria” to “transgenderism.”

TRENDING: Conservative beer launched in response to Bud Light expected to hit huge sales number

Read the full story ›