A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Museum of lost luggage displays unpacked 'treasures' from unclaimed suitcases

Oddities include Egyptian artifacts from 1500 B.C., primitive hair tools

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2023 at 12:37pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – Unclaimed Baggage, a retail store that sells lost luggage in Alabama is opening a museum in Scottsboro to show the standout oddities the business has collected in its 53 years of operation.

The store, which is headquartered in Scottsboro, will open an Unclaimed Baggage Museum on Friday, April 21, at the company’s 509 West Willow Street location.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

More than 100 items will be put on display as "found treasures," according to Unclaimed Baggage’s Public Relations Manager Sonni Hood, who made an announcement on April 11 from the lost luggage retailer’s YouTube account.

TRENDING: Here's what kids' hospital quietly scrubbed from internet amid gender-transition backlash

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Facebook oversight board still wants COVID-19 comments censored
Lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants accuses DOJ of concealing evidence
Museum of lost luggage displays unpacked 'treasures' from unclaimed suitcases
French cyclists create record-breaking GPS velociraptor
Scoreboard used by Mayans during ball game just discovered among Mexican ruins
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×