Museum of lost luggage displays unpacked 'treasures' from unclaimed suitcases

(FOX NEWS) – Unclaimed Baggage, a retail store that sells lost luggage in Alabama is opening a museum in Scottsboro to show the standout oddities the business has collected in its 53 years of operation.

The store, which is headquartered in Scottsboro, will open an Unclaimed Baggage Museum on Friday, April 21, at the company’s 509 West Willow Street location.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

More than 100 items will be put on display as "found treasures," according to Unclaimed Baggage’s Public Relations Manager Sonni Hood, who made an announcement on April 11 from the lost luggage retailer’s YouTube account.

TRENDING: Here's what kids' hospital quietly scrubbed from internet amid gender-transition backlash

Read the full story ›