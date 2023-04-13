Music City mega-moment on 'gay pride' push

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

After an extremely tense and protracted period pitting conservative citizens of Nashville's "sister city," Franklin, in a fierce battle with aggressive LGBTQ activists determined to have a gay pride event return to the public park, a decision was rendered this week.

National news covered this hotly contested issue coming on the heels of the recent school shooting by a crazed gender-confused woman in a Christian school and the uprising in the state Capitol on guns resulting in the expulsion of two elected political rabble-rousers.

After weeks of debate and political maneuvering, a session of the city council was held Tuesday with an overflow crowd jammed into the building for the second open hearing on whether to grant the permit. The hot button issue has been watched closely by multitudes throughout the nation.

My wife, daughter and I joined with church and civic leaders who recognized this was a watershed moment. In the final session, over 106 people spoke (including a former "Saturday Night Live" star who strongly opposed the measure to grant the permit).

TRENDING: Royal watchers rage after photos of Princess Kate surface: 'Shamed the entire family'

My Contribution

The essence of what I said in opposition to granting the permit was as follows:

Yesterday my wife and I celebrated 47 years of marriage. As followers of Jesus Christ, we love and accept all people, but that does not mean we accept all lifestyles where there is ongoing sin like adultery or homosexuality, which are destructive to all created in God's image and whom He loves. One of the most sobering warnings Jesus made was when He placed a child in the midst of the crowd and warned that if anyone was to cause one of these children to stumble or sin, it would be better to put a millstone around his neck and be cast into the sea. I've attended over 20 gay pride events and watched the activities closely as I engage with people in a winsome way. What happened at Pridefest last year was promoted as "family friendly with all ages welcome." That was dishonest and represents a pattern (not an isolated instance) of deceptive practices occurring across the country. Trust was broken, and consequences must result or things only get worse. Permits are granted for public spaces, and our elected officials are to ensure that they remain safe places for children and families. Community standards of decency must be respected, and the welfare of our children must be a top priority in whether or not a permit is granted or denied. There are plenty of private places that are viable options. If a drag queen performance was proposed to be part of a "family friendly" event in our public park where there would be lewd behavior, nudity and sexually charged content, it is not discriminatory to refuse the permit. If a wild weekend bachelorette party wanted to come in their mobile tavern and carouse around the grounds of a park in drunken revelry, their permit would be denied. [I held up a sign] "IF GROUPS DON'T FIT, WE GRANT NO PERMIT." Thank you.

Mother to Mayor

A courageous mom, not intimidated or afraid of being "canceled," refused to be passive and sent a lengthy letter to the mayor and all the aldermen. I personally was threatened on social media by an activist who called for a protest demonstration in front of our home, but we stayed engaged and sent excerpts of this mother's letter, along with graphic pictures of the drag queen from his website and a video of his show at our park, to pastors and people in our community to provoke them to be "salt" as Jesus directed to hold back decay.

Excerpts of letter:

"Hello Mayor and Aldermen,

• It's been their agenda to normalize their lifestyle and recruit more members.

• Gays Against Groomers have joined with us in not wanting Pridefest at a public park. They know this group is made to flaunt and stimulate and cause people to be inquisitive to watch. … It is NOT for kids. It's not like a harmless mime or clown. … SEX is the word and exactly why kids do not need to be involved. Since when did sexuality and sex have to be so public?

• This event could easily be at a private farm, but that is not what they want. They want public exposure and access to the young.

• At some point, we must put a line in the sand and protect our children. We must be proactive – not weak, or cowardly. This community, and the majority will be thankful with you for taking a stand for our children, taking hold of the narrative. …"

Our letter accompanying her excerpts also included photographs under the title of "Family Friendly Franklin Gay Pride Performer 'Blair Bitch'" and mentioned how kids can easily go to his site and see him seductively dressed as a woman apparently snorting cocaine, sitting spread eagle, dressed like a Nazi and Satan as well as displaying naked prosthetic breasts.

The Vote

The gathered crowd in the standing-room-only auditorium and hallways with TV monitors (many standing for four and a half hours) leaned in for the soft explosion announcement of the final vote. The devious and blatantly false rhetoric and angry accusations leveled by many of the LGBTQ activists had ceased, and it was time for our Franklin mayor to speak.

The city leaders decided to grant the permit for the Pride Festival by a

5-4 decision, with Mayor Ken Moore casting the tie-breaking vote. He shared that he was voting in favor of the event to give a "lifeline" to the festival but warned it would be under tight scrutiny to ensure it complies with public decency standards: "If you violate our trust of this board, I will work as hard and I'm sure this board will join me in working very hard to make sure that event never occurs."

How Do We Proceed?

Years ago, Bob Dylan sang a ballad in which he said, "How many times can a man turn his head and pretend that he just doesn't see?"

1. We must awaken to the gravity of the hour and how the fabric of our nation is being torn apart. God commands us, "Seek the peace of the city, where I have caused you to be carried away captive and pray to the Lord for it; for, in its peace, you will have peace" (Jeremiah 29:7).

Through passionate prayer, proclamation of the Gospel and uncompromising truth, alongside PARTICIPATION in societal transformation, we must "occupy 'till He comes." Rejecting passivity and complacency, we're called to give our "utmost for His highest" to stem the tide of evil and advance the purpose of God in our generation" (Acts 13:36).

2. We must unite with other like-minded and authentic Christians who are part of a remnant at the end of the age. Relational connections from the past and present are converging to accomplish God's purposes in this present time of shaking and opportunity. As we walk in humility and live in unity, He will unveil what those unique plans are for us as "watchman on the wall" at the end of the age. Ask God to help you find one another!

3. We must act compassionately and courageously to challenge political leaders and pastors to either stand up and speak clearly on the critical issues of our time or face rightly being resisted and removed by Almighty God.

We cannot afford the luxury of neutrality, non-involvement and nice Sunday services with ominous storm clouds gathering for the final epic battles of the ages. Supporters of status quo religion need not apply.

Here's the deal: On the surface, it doesn't appear that we were victorious in this battle but through it God created numerous "kingdom connections" among saints from various churches and united them with other conservatives and courageous civil servants. He also educated us on which ones need to be replaced in the next election. He stirred multitudes to the urgency of the hour and the need for greater Spirit-led intercession and ongoing action. All spiritual and cultural battles will continue until He returns! "Having DONE ALL to stand. Stand…" (Ephesians 6:13-14).

And that's just what we'll do, recalling the words of President Teddy Roosevelt as we go:

"It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust, and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who hears, who comes up short again, and again, because there is no effort without error and short coming; but who does actually strive to do the deed; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end, the triumph of high achievement, and who, at the worst, if he fails, at least, fails well, daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."

For detailed info on this issue go to MOMS for LIBERTY, Williamson County, Tennessee.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!