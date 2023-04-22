Musk worries about looming population collapse

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Cassy Fiano-Chesser

Live Action News

Billionaire Elon Musk sat down for an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson this week, during which he argued that abortion and birth control are fueling the population collapse.

In the interview, Musk said the human urge to procreate has been “subverted” by abortion and birth control, pointing out how in countries like Japan, deaths outnumber births.

TRENDING: The FBI's 'Things To Do' list

“In the past we could rely upon, you know, simple limbic system rewards in order to procreate,” he began. “But once you have birth control and abortions and whatnot, now you can still satisfy limbic instinct, but not procreate.”

The ability to delay childbearing, or kill preborn children if women do get pregnant, could lead to the fall of civilization, he warned.

“I’m sort of worried that hey, civilization, if we don’t make enough people to at least sustain our numbers, perhaps increase a little bit, then civilization’s going to crumble,” he said. “The old question of like, will civilization end with a bang or a whimper? Well, it’s currently trying to end with a whimper in adult diapers, which is depressing as hell.”

Will there be a population collapse? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Musk has often warned about population collapse in recent years, even calling it the “biggest problem” facing the world today.

For decades, supposed “experts” have warned of the dangers of overpopulation, but the reality is, nearly half of the world’s countries are below replacement rate, meaning the population is declining, not growing. Japan, as cited by Musk, has been one notorious example of a “demographic time bomb,” with entire villages disappearing as the aging population dies, while young people struggle to find work. Meanwhile, the elderly still alive have no one to care for them.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Other countries, like China, are facing similar concerns. Other countries — such as Denmark, Italy, Norway, Germany, and Hungary — have enacted policies encouraging people to have more children in an effort to combat low fertility rates. In the United States, the fertility rate is the lowest in 30 years.

Yet people still encourage abortion as a means to combat overpopulation, even though it is a myth… lending credence to Musk’s concerns that abortion will seriously harm global civilization.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids' days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they're not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today's "public" (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America's children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child's transgender "transition." In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to "catastrophic climate change." Another lie. But it's all classic Marxism/communism, with even the "3 R's" – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with "woke," "1984"-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today's U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America's public school system." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!