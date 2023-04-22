Muslim arrested for demanding girlfriend convert to Islam or kill herself

A new report at JihadWatch is highlighting the egregious case of a Muslim man accused of demanding that his Hindu girlfriend convert to Islam – or kill herself.

The charges pending against the man identified in reports only as Shahrukh are abetment of suicide.

"We’ve heard of the forced conversion of girls in India, about 1,000 a year, but abetting a suicide is sickeningly unique. It’s the usual story of supremacism, humiliation and coercion, but the case of a 24-year-old man who was arrested 'allegedly for abetting a woman to commit suicide after she refused to convert her religion and marry him' is more sinister," the report explained.

It explained, "Women matter little to Muslim men such as Shahrukh, since women are deemed inferiors in Islam, and even worse when they are infidels…."

TRENDING: Undermining America

A report from NDTV said the defendant was in a relationship with the victim, 24, whose name was not reported.

He is accused of giving her the option either to convert to Islam, or kill herself to avoid "social humiliation."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The report said the woman hanged herself in her home.

Are women second-class citizens to Muslim men? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (15 Votes) 6% (1 Votes)

Her father, according to documents in the case, accused Shahruhk of "harassing and forcing his daughter to marry im as per Islamic rituals."

The father also reported Shahruhk also had his daughter's private photos and videos with which he threatened her.

The two reportedly met several years ago through a social networking site.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!