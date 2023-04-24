Nasdaq closes lower as investors prepare for Big Tech earnings

(CNBC) -- The Nasdaq Composite slipped on Monday as investors awaited the release of a slew of corporate earnings reports from big technology companies and fresh economic data.

The tech-heavy index slid 0.29% to close at 12,037.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 66.44 points, or 0.2% to finish at 33,875.40 points. The S&P 500 closed 0.09% higher at 4,137.04.

Wall Street is looking ahead to mega-cap tech earnings results this week in what will mark the halfway point of earnings season. Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta are among the high-interest names scheduled to announce their results for the first quarter.

