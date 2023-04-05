A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nasdaq falls 1% for three-day losing streak after weak economic data

'We doubt the market will whistle through any potential economic slowdown and growth concerns'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 5, 2023 at 4:31pm
(CNBC) -- The Nasdaq Composite fell on Wednesday for a third-straight losing session as investors shifted away from growth stocks amid signs that the U.S. economy is weakening.

The tech-heavy index sank 1.07% to 11,996.86, while the broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.25% to 4,090.38. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 80.34 points, or 0.24%, to close at 33,482.72, bolstered by an outperformance by health-care stocks.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Wednesday’s moves came as traders mulled over the latest ADP private payrolls report, which showed slowing job growth in March. That followed Tuesday’s job openings report that suggested the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the labor market might finally be having an effect. In February, the number of available positions fell below 10 million for the first time in nearly two years.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







