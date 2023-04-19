'National divorce' already happening across U.S.?

Is the recommendation by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for a "national divorce" already happening?

A column by Washington Secrets author Paul Bedard is providing evidence of that possibility.

Greene recently suggested the split because of the seemingly unbridgeable chasm between the extremist positions of leftist Democrats in America – and the more traditional values of Republicans.

The GOP, for example, thinks parents should make decisions for their children, there's no need for taxpayers to pay for surgeries to mutilate the bodies of small children, and uncontrolled spending is not the way for government to operate.

Democrats advocate those life-altering transgender surgeries, virtually unlimited spending and the exclusion of parents from major life decisions involving their children.

"We need a national divorce," Greene, the Georgia Republican posted on social media a few weeks ago. "We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrats' traitorous America Last policies, we are done."

WND CEO Joseph Farah, in a column, noted, "She's just saying that Democrats are not capable or willing to be committed to things like the Constitution, simple ideas like 'life' instead of 'death'...'"

He continued, "Americans increasingly flaunt their differences of opinion over everything from gun rights to trans surgery (that is, permanent mutilation) for kids. But think about it. Never before in this country has there been such disagreement. There hasn't been as much talk about getting a 'divorce' since the Civil War."

Now Bedard reports that "national divorce" already appears to be happening "organically."

"A new analysis of Census Bureau data shows that since the 2020 election year, nearly 2.6 million have moved out of counties won by President Joe Biden and into those won by former President Donald Trump," he explained.

The analysis, from Issues and Insights, notes, "More than 61% of the counties that voted for Biden in 2020 lost population, while 65% of Trump-supporting counties gained population."

Bedard noted, "Greene … has been calling for a red-blue 'divorce' that would cool the nation’s political anger by keeping like-minded people together. She has not advocated any 'civil war' and has gone out of her way to explain the continued need for a national government and military."

And she told Bedard, "Whether we force a national divorce by legal means or not, the national divorce is already happening because conservative Americans will no longer tolerate the abuse, harassment, and hate by the Left."

Some points to consider, from the analysis, "Of the 555 counties Biden won, 335 (or 61%) lost population due to internal migration, our analysis found. Of the 2,589 counties that Trump won, 1,675 (or 65%) gained population.."

Green also explained even Democrats are tired of extremism in their party.

"It’s also a sign that Democratic voters are tired of the extreme Left and are moving to red districts as well, but not necessarily will vote Republican. So that could bode very badly for the 2024 presidential election or purple states and statewide races. What that could mean is our country will shift bluer. Tragically. But that could also lead to a hard swing to the Right in the future after everyone suffers enough."

