NBCUniversal CEO fired for 'inappropriate relationship'

'I'm truly sorry I let my colleagues down'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 23, 2023 at 5:52pm
(VARIETY) -- Jeff Shell is stepping down as CEO of NBCUniversal following a misconduct investigation, which found he had an “inappropriate relationship” with a woman in the company.

Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, and Shell announced the news in a joint statement, saying they have mutually agreed that Shell will depart effective immediately following a third-party investigation into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal,” Shell wrote in a memo to staff. “I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

WND News Services
NBCUniversal CEO fired for 'inappropriate relationship'
