Nearly 10,000 Army soldiers emerged from COVID lockdowns obese

Obesity is the single greatest barrier to recruitment in the American military today, and the problem is only getting worse.

The Associated Press reported last week nearly 10,000 active-duty Army servicemembers emerged from the coronavirus lockdowns obese, “pushing the rate to nearly a quarter of the troops studied.” Major weight gains were also seen in the Navy and Marines.

A pamphlet from the American Security Project (ASP) published last month raised the alarm over the nation’s runaway obesity epidemic jeopardizing national security. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 42 percent of the U.S. adult population was obese in 2017. Harvard researchers expect nearly half the adult population to become obese by the end of the decade.

