Nearly half of DEMS believe 'cheating' determined 2022 elections

Nearly half of the Democrats across America, according to a new poll, believe that "cheating" impacted the results of the 2022 midterm elections.

The results from Rasmussen Reports offer support for President Trump's allegations the 2020 election was stolen, a charge he's often made.

A report from Just the News describes the Rasmussen results.

In the poll, 62% of respondents think the government likely is "ignoring evidence of widespread election fraud."

It revealed six of 10 voters believe that "cheating" changed the 2022 midterm results, and only 35% believed it's not likely that it happened.

"Of the 60% of respondents who said it is likely cheating affected the outcomes of some of the races, 37% said it is 'Very Likely,'" the report explained.

Forty-eight percent of Democrats believe cheating probably impacted some outcomes, and they were joined by 78% of Republicans.

The poll was conducted April 17-19 among 915 likely U.S. voters.

Rasmussen warned, "A majority of voters suspect recent elections have been affected by cheating, and believe officials are ignoring the problem."

During the 2020 election, there have been documented many cases of illegal voting across the nation, especially in key swing states.

But the most obvious outside influences on the election included two factors. The first was Mark Zuckerberg's decision to hand out $400 million plus to local election officials who used it mostly to recruit voters from Democrat regions.

The other was the conspiracy among social and legacy media to suppress, at the request of the FBI, the very damaging information about the Biden family's international business schemes found in a laptop Hunter Biden abandoned, and Joe Biden's involvement in those.

That evidence has since been documented as accurate.

A Media Research Center poll after the election found that had Democrats known about those facts, enough would have dropped their support for Biden that he likely would have lost those swing states, and the election.



