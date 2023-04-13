A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nearly one-third of Hispanics identify as 'religiously unaffiliated'

Considerable increase compared to 2010

Published April 13, 2023 at 12:58pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – Nearly one-third of Hispanics in the United States identify as “religiously unaffiliated,” a sharp increase compared to a decade ago, according to a new report by Pew Research Center.

In a report released Thursday morning, Pew found that 30% of Hispanic respondents identified as “religiously unaffiliated,” which was defined as respondents “describing themselves as either atheist, agnostic or ‘nothing in particular.’”

This was a considerable increase compared to 2010, when Pew found that 10% of Hispanics identified as religiously unaffiliated, or 2013 when 18% identified as religiously unaffiliated.

