New biblical movie stuns entertainment world, scores top spot at box office

(FAITHWIRE) -- Angel Studios’ first theatrical release produced with a production budget of $250,000, has been projected to place third at the weekend box office.

Box Office Mojo reports “His Only Son” took in more than $5.5 million, placing behind “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“We announced Angel Studios is officially in the theatrical game just two weeks ago when we appointed Brandon Purdie as our head of theatrical distribution, so we’re thrilled to have upset the box office with our first offering, which also happens to be the very first time in motion picture history that the P&A for a theatrical release was crowdfunded. Theaters are selling out across the country,” said Jared Geesey, Angel Studios’ senior vice president of Global Distribution.

TRENDING: The frightening precedent of indicting an innocent former president

Read the full story ›