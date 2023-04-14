New roadblock for AI appears, as defamation cases arise

Artificial intelligence programs have been swamping the internet in recent months, and have created an atmosphere of fear among those whose names are dragged through the mud by the software programs.

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley recently described his own experience with damaging – and totally incorrect – information about him that was being spread online.

However, now there's a new threat, only this time it's against the AI itself.

A report in the Washington Times explains legal experts say the owners of the software could be in trouble when their products misquote or defame people.

TRENDING: Country star announces departure from music industry: 'I just want to glorify God'

"It's definitely unchartered waters," commented Catherine Sharkey, of New York University's school of law.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"You have people interacting with Machines. That is very new. How does publication work in that framework?"

Experts say it is unclear, for now, whether a case could be brought under defamation laws, or under product liability.

Will defamation problems with artificial intelligence increase? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (13 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Times reported that already, Brian Hood, an Australian mayor, is threatening legal action against OpenAI's "ChatGPT" over its false claim he's guilty of a foreign bribery scandal.

His lawyers, the report said, have written to OpenIA, demanding the company in charge of the software correct the damaging statements.

The Times also cited Turley's experience, where he was told the "bot" is spreading "false" information about him.

"“I learned that ChatGPT falsely reported on a claim of sexual harassment that was never made against me on a trip that never occurred while I was on a faculty where I never taught. ChapGPT relied on a cited Post article that was never written and quotes a statement that was never made by the newspaper," he wrote.

Eugene Volokh, a law professor at UCLA, told the Washington Times OpenAI could face a defamation claim. He said that process already has been begun by the mayor, in his demand for a correction.

"That is how you show actual malice. They keep distributing a particular statement even though they know it is false. They allow their software to keep distributing a particular statement even though they know they’re false," he said.

Sharkey said a product liability claim might be more appropriate, suggesting those who are injured "could potentially go after companies for faulty or negligent designs that result in algorithms putting out damaging information, impugning reputation," the Times reported.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America's ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government's brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!