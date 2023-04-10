It's one thing to be offended by the truth. It's another thing entirely to prove me wrong. And therein lies the problem with those I euphemistically reference as crayon-color people.

I first said it many years ago, and nothing dissuades me differently today: The problem with crayon people is they refuse to get beyond being a crayon color. It's long past time for them to step into a modernity that abandons culturalism and embrace the present that affords them the opportunity to achieve whatever they can dream. Being held emotionally and spiritually hostage by the fallacious construct of a skin color is the labor of fools.

And yet, that's exactly the state of affairs so many of these people have handcuffed themselves to psychologically. Equal to the task of perpetuating this practice is the National Urban League.

I recently had the opportunity to receive the embargoed copy of the National Urban League's 2023 State of Black America Report (SOBA).

The Urban League would rather you not think about the following: It's a fact there's no such thing as a "Black America." There's an America. Show me this fictitious "Black America" on a map. Tell me what ZIP code references this make believe place.

A real place named "Black America" would need its own form of commerce and local government separate from the whole. The idea of a "Black America" is an Erebusic construct designed and intended to create discord and divisiveness.

For the past 20 years, the stripe down the middle of his back coward and liar – Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League – has presented the SOBA Report. With the difference in the reports year-to-year being perhaps in punctuation, they haven't changed. SOBA started and continues the same, i.e., "white" man out to get "black" man, and America makes blacks suffer.

The theme of this year's report is: "Democracy in Peril: Confronting the Threat Within." Unless Morial is talking about the threat these people pose to one another through the crime they inflict upon one another, he's simply demonstrating that he remains a liar. Also, his kind continues pushing the idea that America is a "democracy," which is an absolute lie – America isn't a democracy.

The 2023 SOBA Report claims: "Extremist ideology has seeped into the nation's classrooms, law enforcement and national security institutions and the halls of Congress, threatening to corrode the foundations of American Democracy."

"The report also includes a special retrospective commemorating Morial's 20th anniversary as president and CEO of the National Urban League and a special section called, a Climate in Crisis, produced in partnership with the American Council on Renewable Energy, which makes a case for equitable economic opportunities and environmental justice."

The case I would make regarding Morial's 20 years as leader of the racist organization that's akin to being first cousin to the NAACP, is his tenure has been an unprecedented failure. Shouldn't there be some signs of improvement and advancement after 20 years, including eight with a crayon-color president in the White House? Every year the SOBA Report is released with disgusting fanfare, which has nothing to show but fancy suits and expensive automobiles for those in leadership of the failed organization. But, then it was "Puff Daddy" who rhymed "money, hoes and clothes" – which is all these people strive for.

Year after year nothing changes. Isn't it time these people wised up or woke up and found a leadership capable of conquering the root problems in their ghetto mentalities?

The problems in the lives of these crayon people are: single-parent homes, absence of fathers in the homes, unparalleled commitment to murdering babies, drug use, aversion to securing marketable educations, inculcated antipathy toward those viewed as different, the rejection of modernity, debaucherous psychographics and a belief that the America owes them something, mentioning but a few.

It's an unfathomable conundrum that in 2023 these people are still blaming their failure on the same things they were a hundred years ago. The threat within is their asinine and self-limiting belief that they're owed things and the embracing of self-defeating behavior.

In my life I've never seen a people who are so gleefully blind to the truth.

I challenged Marc Morial some 13 years ago to a debate in which he would be accompanied by Al Sharpton and Walter Fauntroy – three against me. But, the man with the yellow skunk stripe down the middle of his back cowarded out without the decency to at least make a personal refusal.

It's apparent that the SOBA Report is nothing more than a cash register for the National Urban League and Morial. The complaints never change, and the cry is always give them something. The "white" man is holding them down and the police are out to kill them – every word of which are lies. They're holding themselves down by rejecting propriety and modernity. They're responsible for the thousands of their kind murdered every year in crayon-on-crayon crime, even as abortion remains the No. 1 killer of their kind.

Now, that's a SOBA Report I, for one, would support – one citing the true threats to the Urban League's constituency.

