If there is no Trump, there is no America. Not that Trump in and of himself is the sole reason for ending America, but what the establishment is doing to him IS the reason for ending America.

When we cannot chose our own leaders, when the law and the military are weaponized, when the general welfare and safety is non-existent, when the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity can be arbitrarily enforced or even dissolved, when domestic tranquility is aborted, when justice goes to the highest bidder or only those in political power, when only some of America has to abide by the Constitution – why do we need this imperfect Union?

The fascist Democrats have put the red line in the sand with Trump and the January 6th defendants. If they will not abide by the law and persist in kangaroo courts, with crooked judges and partisan juries and grand juries rubbering stamp predetermined verdicts and indictments, then why do law-abiding citizens need America?

It is time to end this farce of a Union and create a separate Red State Nation.

No Trump. No America.

Fred Ray

This nunsense is nonsense – and deadly

The nuns who declared the Church should "acknowledge the existence of LGBTQ+ people in our own congregations," need to read or reread the Old Testament – Jeremiah, Habakkuk, Kings and all the rest of His Word to see what THE LORD says about the sexual "worship" in which the Children of Israel participated.

The universal consequence for sin/rebellion against THE LORD is death. Are nuns supposed to lead people to their death or to eternal life?

Patricia Lieder

Same old corruption

"We hold this truth self evident … that if any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it. …" (Declaration of Independence. Prime unamendable law of the Unted States of America, citizen action portion.)

In this season we look back in history to the life and teachings of Jesus Christ and the response by the elites of His day. He taught the Truth, and they crucified him for it to protect themselves, their power, and their illicit wealth accumulation.

Down through the ages the same scenario has played out between Truth and corruption. Consider the prophets of old, Martin Luther and even today, with President Trump. They cared for the people and loved the Kingdom to come. Trump loves his country and our people, and the corrupt establishment hates him and is trying to crucify him for it. Nothing has changed.

Unsuccessful with the sniping about Jesus, they finally went outside their own rules to kill him. Same principle with the prophets, Luther and Trump. Corruption never changes, does it? Maybe we "the people" should recognize that and deal with it. What do you think?

David L Cook, Center for Government Accountability

A naked dying man on a cross

"How Does the Thief on the Cross fit into Your Theology?" By Alex Sage

"No baptism, no communion, no confirmation, no speaking in tongues, no mission trips, no volunteerism, no financial gifts, no church clothes. He couldn't even bend his knees to pray. He didn't say the sinner's prayer. And among other things, he was a thief. Jesus didn't take away his pain. He didn't heal his body, or smite his coffers. Yet it was a thief who walked into Paradise that same hour as Jesus simply by belief. He had nothing more to offer, other than his belief that Jesus was who he said he was. No spin from brilliant theologians. No ego or arrogance. No shining lights, skinny jeans, or crafty words. No fog machines, doughnuts or coffee in the lobby. Just a naked dying man on a cross, unable to even fold his hands to pray. 'For God so loved the world, that he gave his only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.' (John 3:16) That is the Good News of the Gospel!"

James

