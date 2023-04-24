No, Trump supporters don't worship him and think he's a messiah

One of the fake red herrings the left likes to pretend about Donald Trump supporters is that they worship him and compare him to Jesus. The accusation is blasphemous, since there are many verses in the Bible which teach that man shall not put himself on a level with Christ. Of course, the leftists pushing this fake news are generally atheists with little knowledge of the Bible, so they have no idea how ignorant they sound to the rest of us. They use their cluelessness about the Christian religion to justify huge leaps of logic. It's frankly embarrassing.

The reality is people come up with clever memes about everything in this social media era. They create memes comparing Trump to Jesus not because they actually think he's divine, but because they really appreciate how much he did for them as president. We all know this, and to pretend otherwise is silly. People come up with metaphors and analogies all the time, especially in this meme-heavy era.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The left is doing it deliberately to make Trump supporters look crazy and obsessed with their religion. While left-wing writer Bill Gindlesperger correctly points out, "For real Christians, nothing is more blasphemous than calling Donald Trump the son of God." He then proceeds to make great leaps to distort Trump supporters' actions in order to claim they are doing so. In "Public Opinion," he said that Trump supporters "wear MAGA hats like ashes on their foreheads," "interpret Trump's speeches as God's word," and "bow down at the altar of false prophet Trump." All of this sounds completely silly.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, known for saying provocative things, said during an interview when Trump was arrested, "Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus – Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government." In order to interpret her remarks as claiming Trump is a messiah, there would also need to be an interpretation that she was saying Mandela was a messiah too.

TRENDING: Wanted: Compassionate Christians

The MSM barrages us with fake news articles about it, like "Trump's Truest Believers Have Made the Former President a Messiah" at The Globe and Mail and "Christian Trump Supporters Explicitly Compare Him to Jesus as Indictments Loom" in Raw Story. In the latter article, progressive writer Brad Reed used a lawyer's tweet as an example. Joseph McBride tweeted, "Jesus loves Donald Trump. Jesus Died for Donald Trump. Jesus lives inside Donald Trump. Deal with it."

Born-again Christians believe that Jesus comes into their hearts when they become Christians, which is not the same as believing they become divine. Reed ignored this clear tenet to insinuate far more.

Much of this perception has caught on among the public due to the media and entertainment creating a false perception. This month, SNL produced a skit where Trump attended the Last Supper and compared himself to Jesus. There is a known SNL effect, where people begin to believe what happened on those skits as real. To this day, many people believe Sarah Palin said she can see Russia from her home in Alaska, when in reality an SNL skit portrayed her as saying that. Palin actually said it's possible to see Russia from part of Alaska, which is correct; from one island in Alaska it's possible to see an island in Russia.

I tweeted about this, asking my followers to respond if they believe Trump is a messiah, since I've never heard one person say this. Over 3,000 people saw my tweet, multiple people responded, and none of them said they believe Trump is a messiah other than one person whose response didn't sound serious. A troll responded with a link to a YouTube video of one apparent Trump supporter making the assertion, but the guy also said "Even Jesus dated a hooker," which is false. Jesus never dated anyone.

None of this compares to the idolatry that took place after Barack Obama became president. And it wasn't just obscure people drooling; left-wing commentator Chris Matthews admitted, "I felt this thrill going up my leg" when he heard him speak. Matthews cried over an Obama speech and compared him to Jesus. "This is bigger than Kennedy," he said. "[Obama] comes along, and he seems to have the answers. This is the New Testament."

Comedian and actor Jamie Foxx said during the Soul Train Awards in 2012 to "first of all (give) honor to God, and our Lord and Savior Barack Obama." Newsweek declared on a cover in 2010 that Obama was "God of All Things," shortly after Newsweek editor Evan Thomas declared that Obama is "sort of God."

The left-wing magazine Slate started a series of articles in 2007 called "The Obama Messiah Watch," with the description, "Introducing a periodic feature considering evidence that Obama is the son of God." A Common Core lesson portrayed Obama as a messiah. "The Truth" painting depicted Obama with a crown of thorns.

And who can forget all the Obama worshippers fainting during his rallies? Obama bragged, "Folks do this all the time at my meetings."

Notice none of these critics with TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) ever bring up the excessive idolatry of Obama that occurred. They pick and choose what kind of history is relevant – Orwellian whitewashing.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!