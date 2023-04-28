Oops … did you, too, forget to celebrate Earth Day?

So apparently Earth Day came and went last weekend (yawn). I missed it entirely. How about you?

Earth Day has always struck me as a hypocritical celebration – a time when people are supposed to "honor the planet, advocate conservation, and promote responsible environmental practices," in the words of the Washington Examiner's Christopher Tremoglie. The reality is most participants are anything but green.

Earth Day has become the ultimate opportunity to virtue-signal without actually sacrificing anything. Those who squawk the loudest seem to do the least to change their habits or behavior. These eco-annoyers think tweeting a clever comment on some sort of appropriate hashtag somehow means they're doing something meaningful to save the earth.

This, of course, is apparent from the highest offices in the land, where those engaged in the job of safeguarding the environment are the biggest violators of the practices they preach. John Kerry, defending the massive number of private jets used to transport eco-elites to Davos, says it's OK because "they offset and they are working harder than most people I know to be able to try to effect this transition."

(Side note: According to an op-ed piece by Linnea Lueken and H. Sterling Burnett, "In his first year and a half of service as President Joe Biden's special presidential envoy for climate, Kerry's private jet alone emitted more than 300 metric tons of carbon dioxide. By comparison, the average U.S. household of four people emits about 7.5 tons of CO2 per year – travel, electricity, gas and waste disposal included. This means Kerry's private jet produced more carbon dioxide emissions than 40 U.S. households do in a typical year. And, of course, this doesn't count the emissions from the five palatial homes, 12 cars and two yachts that he and his wife own." Way to go, John.)

Bill Gates is another flaming hypocrite on the subject of climate change. He claims that because he continues to "spend billions of dollars" on activism, his carbon footprint isn't an issue: "I'm comfortable with the idea that not only am I not part of the problem by paying for the offsets, but also through the billions that my Breakthrough Energy Group is spending, that I'm part of the solution."

(Side note: A study found Gates flew more than 213,000 miles on 59 private jet flights in 2017 alone, emitting an estimated 1,760 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. According to data from the World Bank, this is over a hundred times more than the emissions per capita in the United States. Way to go, Bill.)

Is it any wonder the whole Earth Day nonsense is falling on deaf ears? Why should we listen to people like Gates and Kerry when the average American is spending thousands more on energy costs, thanks to "green" policies?

None of this is to negate the reality of the human effect on the planet. There's no question humans are a sloppy and polluting species, discarding plastics like leaves and pretending nothing they do has an impact. We pollute the air, the soil and the water. So what, then, is Earth Day accomplishing except to make virtue-signalers feel virtuous?

But people who understand the political left, observes Natalie Morrison, "can see environmentalism for what it really is: an ideological stick used to beat people into submission to communism." And no one has to clean up after themselves either. Believe me, communism is anything but green.

The left are experts on using fear as a tool. Gin up the potential apocalyptic catastrophes if "X" isn't accomplished, and people will do almost anything – hand over all their money, refuse to have children (or abort if they get pregnant), shuffle into tight "pack and stack" urban centers – to prevent the apocalypse from happening.

These are familiar tactics of tyrants throughout history. This time, however, the Religion of Green has painted all of humanity as the enemy – except, of course, the messianic figures of the political elites who will Save the World through their efforts. No wonder they feel entitled to their private jets.

Remember, the issue is never the issue. The stated goal is never the goal. We're told we have to give up meat and cars and guns and gas stoves and air travel "for the greater good" by the very people who refuse to do the same. This is a classic tactic of communism, where the peons struggle but the elites live in luxury. As one pundit put it, "This is not unity or bipartisanship. This is straight-up communism."

This goal of submission is not just in America, but around the globe. The Religion of Green demands a lower human population, which everyone knows has been a leftist objective for decades ("Humans are a cancer"; "People are parasites"). But who decides who dies for the good of the planet? Not to be Captain Obvious here, but I doubt it's going to be the elites or their families. Instead it will be us, the peasants.

That's why radical environmentalists use Earth Day as a platform to advocate for reducing the human population.

The most recent example is the push to eliminate rice from the global diet. Yes, you heard right: Rice is evil and is now in the crosshairs of environmentalists. "Rice is to blame for around 10% of global emissions of methane, a gas that over two decades, traps about 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide," tweeted the AFP News Agency. "Scientists say that if the world wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, rice cannot be ignored."

Considering that over half the globe depends on rice for 80% of its calorie requirements – and that 95% of rice is produced and eaten in developing countries were food insecurity is vast – then banning such a food staple in the name of saving the planet effectively dooms untold billions of people to a horrible death. It's easy to advocate such things when you're not the one facing starvation.

"Banning rice would kill tens of millions of innocent people," observed one critic. "I'm starting to think it's never been about saving the planet."

Bingo. Earth Day isn't about saving the planet. It never has been. It's not about climate change; it's about control.

