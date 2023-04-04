'Orwellian': Conservative network suspended as Trump arraigned

Another day and another attack on conservative voices in America.

It is the Google-YouTube conglomerate that again is being accused of using its online power to "eradicate the web of conservative voices" after its decision to suspend Right Side Broadcasting Network.

RSBN was accused of "pushing content on the stolen elections, fraud in the 2020 elections, and [an absence] of opposing voices," according to a report from The Gateway Pundit.

It's a frequent claim from leftists and liberals who want to suppress concerns about America's elections.

But the facts remain that a Media Research Center poll after the 2020 election revealed that Joe Biden almost undoubtedly would have lost key swing states – and the election, had social and legacy media not interfered in the election by suppressing damaging, but accurate, reporting about the Biden family's international business schemes.

Further, there was the undue influence on election results from the $400 million plus that Mark Zuckerberg handed out through foundations to local election officials, who often used the windfall to recruit voters from Democrat districts.

Almost certainly without those factors, which came from outside America's election process, the U.S. would be in the middle of President Trump's second term now.

The Gateway Pundit report noted, "One day before President Trump is to be indicted on 'trumped up' charges by a Soros-funded district attorney, Google-YouTube suspended the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) account."

It explained, "Google-YouTube used a familiar excuse accusing RSBN of pushing content on the stolen elections, fraud in the 2020 elections, and absent of opposing voices in their videos."

The report, however, openly wondered, "Since when did Google-YouTube start forcing conservatives to contain liberal insanity in their content? And has the same standard been forced on the regime-approved mainstream media outlets?"

The network itself reported YouTube announced a seven-day censorship of the RSBN channel.

"On Monday, RSBN received a notice from YouTube informing us that due to content violating their 'elections misinformation' policies, the platform has removed several videos. These include President Trump’s most recent rally in Waco, Texas, his remarks at CPAC, and our exclusive sit-down interview with him at Mar-a-Lago," the network said.

"[…] Conveniently, YouTube’s Orwellian censorship practices have returned just one day before President Trump is arraigned in a gross weaponization of the justice system. Rather than allowing RSBN to show a countervailing view to the mainstream media’s version of the arraignment, they are simply shutting down our efforts. Again, they are leaving millions of Americans voiceless in the face of tyranny."

YouTube claimed that reporting on problems with the 2020 U.S. presidential race, as well as reports on the fraud, errors and glitches from the election, were problems for RSBN. Further, it insisted that the network include more opposing views in its reporting.

The network pointed out, "However, this is not our first rodeo. RSBN is fully prepared to move full steam ahead with Tuesday's all-day coverage of pro-Trump protests in Manhattan and President Trump's press conference at Mar-a-Lago. Help us beat Big Tech by following our channel on RUMBLE and watching both events LIVE on RSBN."

