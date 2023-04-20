Outdoor retail giant to close only Portland store, citing break-ins, theft

(OREGON LIVE) – The outdoor retail giant REI announced Monday that it plans to close its store in Portland’s Pearl District early next year, citing an increase in crime and theft.

In an email to customers Monday, REI said its store in Portland “had its highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades, despite actions to provide extra security.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It plans to close the location ahead of its lease expiration in February.

TRENDING: 'Blood on their hands': Serious action urged against trans activist lawmaker

Read the full story ›