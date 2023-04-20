A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Outdoor retail giant to close only Portland store, citing break-ins, theft

REI to shutter location ahead of lease expiration in February

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2023 at 5:35pm
(OREGON LIVE) – The outdoor retail giant REI announced Monday that it plans to close its store in Portland’s Pearl District early next year, citing an increase in crime and theft.

In an email to customers Monday, REI said its store in Portland “had its highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades, despite actions to provide extra security.”

It plans to close the location ahead of its lease expiration in February.

