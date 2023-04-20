A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Pain pretty much 24 hours a day': Rick Warren reveals he's suffering a difficult disease

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 19, 2023 at 10:02pm
(CBN NEWS) -- Former Saddleback Church pastor and author Rick Warren has revealed he suffers from constant pain due to an autoimmune disease.

Warren, 69, disclosed his ailment to Daniel Yang and Ed Stetzer during an appearance on The Stetzer Churchleaders Podcast to discuss his latest book, Created to Dream: The 6 Phases God Uses to Grow Your Faith.

Stetzer began the interview by asking the Purpose Driven Life author about his health. Warren replied, "It's not good right now. I've been in a two-year battle with an autoimmune disease. It's not life-threatening. It won't even last. It lasts between three to five years. But without getting into all the details, the bottom line is it leaves my muscles, all my major muscles in pain pretty much 24 hours a day."

Read the full story ›

