Parents decry graphic books depicting students killing their teacher

Parents have expressed their shock in discovering that a book series about killing a teacher is available in some Florida schools.

Days after three children and three staff members of The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, were shot and killed by a 29-year-old former student, Florida parents warned the Hillsborough County School Board about a book series in their schools describing a classroom full of low-performing “misfit” students being tasked with killing their alien teacher before he destroys the earth. When they succeed, they are paid millions and celebrated as “heroes.”

According to the book summary (pdf), “Assassination Classroom” is a “Young Adult Graphic Novel.” A summary of concerns warns: “This book contains explicit violence; mild profanity; and sexual activities.”

