Parents given permission to euthanize children if they have certain diseases

Children between the ages of 1 and 12 now can be euthanized in one European nation after officials there extended their voluntary death laws to cover them.

The only qualification appears to be that they have a terminal illness and be suffering.

The Telegraph reported the Dutch government has tweaked its Euthanasia Act so that children are covered for the first time.

"Under the change, euthanasia – legal, voluntary death carried out by a doctor – will only be an option for children who are suffering unbearably with no hope of improvement and for whom palliative care cannot bring relief," the report explained.

TRENDING: Undermining America

Health minister Ernst Kuipers said the death procedure now is available for "children who are so ill that death is unavoidable and they are expected to die soon."

The government said it expects the process will be used on up to 10 children a year.

Euthanasia is considered different from assisted suicide as it is seen as a medical procedure.

Already, it was available for terminally ill infants and older children could ask for it if their parents agreed, the report said.

Should children be euthanized? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (2 Votes)

Physicians in the Netherlands by and large long had backed the idea.

But fierce opposition was coming from two Christian parties in the ruling Dutch coalition, the report said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Kuipers said the change is "a solution that will help these incurably ill children, their parents and also their doctors."

Belgium, a neighbor, approved doctor-assisted death for children of all ages a few years ago.

Last year in the Netherlands, 8,720 people died by euthanasia, and more than 91,000 have died by the procedure since it first was adopted in 2002.

A report from the Christian Institute in the U.K. said Kevin Yuill, of the group Humanists Against Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia, said the numbers are alarming.

"Euthanasia is increasingly seen as a solution for social rather than medical problems," he explained. "What we are increasingly seeing is death, ironically, as a 'lifestyle choice' for those who are frightened of living. This is worrying to say the least."

The report explained:

Last month, Lord Carlile of Berriew KC, philosopher Baroness O’Neill of Bengarve and former Supreme Court judge Lord Jonathan Sumption highlighted the serious flaws in pro-assisted suicide rhetoric in their forewords to a Policy Exchange report. The experts were writing in support of ethicist Prof John Keown’s critique of the case made by Peers in favour of Baroness Meacher’s failed assisted suicide Bill in the 2021 House of Lords debate. Lord Sumption pointed to the glaring inconsistency at the heart of the pro-assisted suicide cause: “What is the justification for allowing medically assisted suicide but limiting it to those believed to be close to death or in intolerable pain, actual or prospective? “There are so many other reasons why one might want to end one’s life. Once the moral barrier has been crossed, what is the logical stopping point?”

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!